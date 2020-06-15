Out of change comes opportunity

Melinda Livingstone, Founder of Income Connection

Monday 29 June 2020, 11.00-11.30am

Melinda’s business is primarily focused on the over 50’s segment, helping retirees set themselves up for financial success. In this informative webinar, Melinda will discuss the changing nature of work and the opportunities that arise from a range of flexible income options, born out of the growing on-demand, gig economy. This webinar is particularly relevant for advisers with clients who either need or want to keep working. The session will provide you with a range of options and alternative sources of income for clients so they don’t need to cut back on their spending or adjust their retirement goals.