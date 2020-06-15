Retirement Fit: Resilience, Health and Wealth
As Advisers you are playing a crucial role during these challenging times, balancing the intellectual and emotional needs of clients and loved ones, while managing your own business. With so much dependant on you, shouldn’t your own health and well-being be a priority?
Join us for a three part webinar series where we will explore how good physical and mental health can help you and your clients become more resilient, adaptable and fulfilled. And, discover how your clients can find purpose and extra income in the gig economy to supplement retirement income.
View our 3 part webinar series
Why coffee is good for you
Dr Ginni Mansberg, GP, Author, Speaker & TV Presenter
Monday 15 June 2020, 11.00-11.30am
Dr Ginni Mansberg, a leading GP, will explore how you can take care of yourself and your clients to ensure you maintain the right balance amidst the drama. You’ll gain insights and health hacks to live the life we all want to lead, even in a crisis. This informative webinar focuses on personal and family health, stress and sleep, diet and exercise, and finding your balance when working as a housebound parent, or managing teams or clients remotely.
Habits for happiness (yes, even now)
Dr Tim Sharp, Psychologist, Author & Speaker
Monday 22 June 2020, 11.00-11.30am
There’s not much that Dr Tim Sharp, aka Dr Happy, doesn’t know about human behaviour, happiness, and how to help others. Tim will share what he’s learned about mental health, resilience, and thriving and flourishing in times of crisis. He’ll discuss how to recognise and accept the normality of worry and anxiety and provide an understanding of what’s ‘normal’ and ‘abnormal’. You will walk away with helpful tips (for you and your clients) to keep a positive attitude, while continuing to live, hope and find joy during these ‘strange’ times.
Out of change comes opportunity
Melinda Livingstone, Founder of Income Connection
Monday 29 June 2020, 11.00-11.30am
Melinda’s business is primarily focused on the over 50’s segment, helping retirees set themselves up for financial success. In this informative webinar, Melinda will discuss the changing nature of work and the opportunities that arise from a range of flexible income options, born out of the growing on-demand, gig economy. This webinar is particularly relevant for advisers with clients who either need or want to keep working. The session will provide you with a range of options and alternative sources of income for clients so they don’t need to cut back on their spending or adjust their retirement goals.
Have a question or would like to request a meeting with one of the team?
Call us on 1300 420 060 or email adviserfeedback@allianzretireplus.com.au
-
-
