 The Retirement Portfolio Illustration Tool, developed in partnership with Investfit for authorised financial advisers and other financial professionals, runs over a thousand different simulations at chosen levels of volatility and confidence to produce illustrations that show how Future Safe can be used within a retirement portfolio.

The tool offers a realistic understanding of the level of income retirees can sustainably withdraw leading to higher confidence levels when planning their financial goals.

 

    Create illustrations using
    certainty levels between 50-95%

     

    Each illustration is made up of
    over 1,000 different simulations

     

    Understand the level of income
    clients can sustainably withdraw
    in retirement

     

Contact us

We're here to help.
If you have any questions, please reach out to our team.

Adviser enquiries


Call 1300 421 060
(between 8.30am and 5.30pm AET, Mon-Fri)

Email: help@allianzretireplus.com.au
Write to: GPO Box 4181, Sydney, NSW 2001
 

Business Development Team

General enquiries


Call 1300 371 136
(between 8.30am and 5.30pm AET, Mon-Fri)

Email: help@allianzretireplus.com.au
Write to: GPO Box 4181, Sydney, NSW 2001
