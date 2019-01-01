Investing in Retirement is Different
Module 1: Retirement Risks and Challenges

Jacqui and Tim talk about sequencing risk, low yields, low growth and longer life expectancies. What are the risks in retirement and how do you manage them to avoid costly consequences?

Presented by

Jacqui Lennon, Head of Customer Experience and Product, Allianz Retire+
Tim Dowling, Research Relationship Manager, Allianz Retire+

What difference can the sequence of returns make?

  • Module 2
    Building Portfolios for Retirees

    Retirement portfolios need to address the unique risks of retirement. How do you provide exposure to growth assets while ensuring retirement savings last?

    VIEW MORE

  • Module 3
    Modelling Retirement Portfolios

    Learn how next-gen stochastic modelling tools can help advisers construct and evaluate high confidence retirement portfolios.

    VIEW MORE

  • Module 4
    Retirement Tools and Solutions

    Not all retirement solutions are created equal. We look at some of the solutions available and which may be more appropriate for today’s conditions.

    VIEW MORE

