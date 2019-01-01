Investing in Retirement is Different
Module 3: Building and Modelling Retirement Portfolios

Learn how next-gen stochastic modelling tools can help advisers construct and evaluate high confidence retirement portfolios.

Presented by

James Claridge, Chief Executive Officer, Investfit
Tim Dowling, Research Relationship Manager, Allianz Retire+

Adviser Resources

  Presentation


    Download a copy of the
    presentation

    Download
  Retirement Portfolio Illustration Tool

    Run over a thousand simulations at chosen levels of volatility and confidence.

    Request Access
  Increase Confidence in Retirement

    Planning to higher confidence levels can result in safer and more robust financial plans.

    READ ARTICLE
  The Flaw of Averages


    Retirees don't want 50-50 odds. They want to know that their money will last

    READ ARTICLE

Investing in Retirement is Different
webinar series

  Module 1
    Retirement Risks and Challenges

    Sequencing risk, low yields, low growth and longer life expectancies. What are the risks in retirement and how do you manage them to avoid costly consequences?

    VIEW MORE

  Module 2
    Building Portfolios for Retirees

    Retirement portfolios need to address the unique risks of retirement. How do you provide exposure to growth assets while ensuring retirement savings last?

    VIEW MORE

  Module 4
    Retirement Tools and Solutions

    Not all retirement solutions are created equal. We look at some of the solutions available and which may be more appropriate for today's conditions.

    VIEW MORE

