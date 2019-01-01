Investing in Retirement is Different
Module 3: Building and Modelling Retirement Portfolios
Learn how next-gen stochastic modelling tools can help advisers construct and evaluate high confidence retirement portfolios.
James Claridge, Chief Executive Officer, Investfit
Tim Dowling, Research Relationship Manager, Allianz Retire+
Retirement Portfolio Illustration Tool
Run over a thousand simulations at chosen levels of volatility and confidence.
Increase Confidence in Retirement
Planning to higher confidence levels can result in safer and more robust financial plans.
The Flaw of Averages
Retirees don't want 50-50 odds. They want to know that their money will last
Module 1
Retirement Risks and Challenges
Sequencing risk, low yields, low growth and longer life expectancies. What are the risks in retirement and how do you manage them to avoid costly consequences?
Module 2
Building Portfolios for Retirees
Retirement portfolios need to address the unique risks of retirement. How do you provide exposure to growth assets while ensuring retirement savings last?
Module 4
Retirement Tools and Solutions
Not all retirement solutions are created equal. We look at some of the solutions available and which may be more appropriate for today’s conditions.
