Future Safe. The defensive alternative

Defensive assets like term deposits and cash can’t always provide the returns retirees need to sustain retirement income for a lifetime.

The record low interest rate environment is reducing the attractiveness of cash and other capital protected solutions, punishing clients who require a greater level of stability and safety.

Defensive assets like term deposits, when considering inflation, are going backwards. In fact, term deposit rates have fallen by 96% since the GFC to only 0.30%1.

In 2008, a client with $1.25m would have previously generated $100,000 of risk free income through term deposits or cash. Now that same client can only generate $3,750.